Avalon Holdings Reports 2Q Net Income of $14.6M
August 22, 2017

August 22, 2017
WARREN, Ohio – Avalon Holdings Corp., which provides waste management services and owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs, reports second-quarter net income of $14.6 million, only $100,000 of which is attributable to common stock, or three cents per common share.

This compares to second-quarter 2016 net income of $400,000, or 11 cents per common share.

For the first half of 2017, Avalon said its common shareholders suffered a net loss of $800,000 on operating revenues of $25.3 million, or 21 cents a share.

For the same period a year ago, Avalon reported a net loss of $800,000 to its holders of common stock on revenues of $26.6 million, or 13 cents a share.

