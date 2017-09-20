Avery Opens Dough House Cookies at Canfield Library

0 0 0 0

TaRee Avery, the owner and operator of Dough House Cookies, has opened her first storefront in the Canfield Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County. Avery, a graduate of Chaney High School, returned to the region last year from Nashville, where she worked as coordinator of student support at Belmont University. She is a graduate of the Youngstown Business Incubator’s WE program, which mentors female entrepreneurs in the early stages of their business.

