‘Bagels to Business’ Event to Address Business Taxes
September 26, 2017

September 26, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The local chapter of Score will conclude this season’s Bagels to Business Networking series Oct. 12 with a presentation on business taxes.

The event runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave. in Liberty Township.

The topic, “Small Business: Are You Taking All Your Deductions?” will be presented by David Mullins, a certified public accountant and chief financial officer at Boardman Medical.

The program is sponsored by the Schwebel Family Foundation.  It is free to the public and includes coffee and bagels.

The Score chapter is housed in Williamson Hall on the campus of Youngstown State University. For more information, call 330 941 2948.

