Baird Honored by Ohio School Boards Association

Carol Baird, a retired administrator with the Youngstown City School District, was named Administrator of the Year at the recent conference of the Ohio School Boards Association Northeast Region. Baird served the city schools for 45 years. She created the district’s gifted and talented programs, revived its strings program and strengthened its arts and music programs. She also created the Youngstown Connection, a song and dance troupe that serves as goodwill ambassadors for the area.