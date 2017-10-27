Awards & Events

Barkin’ for Beers Fundraiser this Sunday
By Blank | October 27, 2017

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Angels for Animals and Friends of Fido are hosting a Barkin’ for Beers fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Ave.

The event includes six beer tastings and basket raffles with proceeds benefitting Angels for Animals and Friends of Fido. 

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information about the organizations, visit AngelsForAnimals.org and FriendsOfFidoMahoning.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like: