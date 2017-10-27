Barkin’ for Beers Fundraiser this Sunday

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Angels for Animals and Friends of Fido are hosting a Barkin’ for Beers fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Ave.

The event includes six beer tastings and basket raffles with proceeds benefitting Angels for Animals and Friends of Fido.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information about the organizations, visit AngelsForAnimals.org and FriendsOfFidoMahoning.org.

