Better Business Bureau Holds Annual Meeting Nov. 14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau serving Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties is holding its annual meeting of Accredited Businesses at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Avalon Inn and Resort in Howland.

Members are invited to a complimentary “networking breakfast,” says Carol Potter, BBB president.

The agenda will feature a video presentation of the BBB TrustBuilders: Huntington Bank, Farmers National Bank, PNC Bank, Cortland Bank, Homes Savings Bank, and Chemical Bank.

In addition, Ron Klingle, chairman and CEO of the Avalon Golf & Country Club, will share his vision for the Avalon Inn and highlights of the $20 million renovation and expansion.

Members are urged to bring business cards for a chance to win door prizes, including a night’s stay at the beautiful Avalon Inn.

Reservations are requested by Nov. 6. Call 330 744 3111 or email the BBB.

