Awards & Events

:
Better Business Bureau Holds Annual Meeting Nov. 14
By Blank | October 29, 2017

October 29, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau serving Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties is holding its annual meeting of Accredited Businesses at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Avalon Inn and Resort in Howland.

Members are invited to a complimentary “networking breakfast,” says Carol Potter, BBB president.

The agenda will feature a video presentation of the BBB TrustBuilders: Huntington Bank, Farmers National Bank, PNC Bank, Cortland Bank, Homes Savings Bank, and Chemical Bank.

In addition, Ron Klingle, chairman and CEO of the Avalon Golf & Country Club, will share his vision for the Avalon Inn and highlights of the $20 million renovation and expansion.

Members are urged to bring business cards for a chance to win door prizes, including a night’s stay at the beautiful Avalon Inn.

Reservations are requested by Nov. 6. Call 330 744 3111 or email the BBB.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio