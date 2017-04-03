BBB Ethics Scholarship Applications Due May 5

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The deadline is May 5 to submit applications for The Better Business Bureau’s Ethics & Integrity Scholarship.

The BBB offers five $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors, who are employed by or are the children or grandchildren of owners or employees of accredited businesses.

Applications are available by visiting http://www.bbb.org/youngstown/ethics-integrity-scholarship/.

Students applying for the scholarship must:

Be a high school senior, with a primary residence in Columbiana, Mahoning or Trumbull Counties.

Have plans to attend a college, university, community college or trade school in the year immediately following high school graduation.

Submit a 500-word essay about the meaning of “ethics” and “integrity” to the applicant.

Entry materials must be postmarked or emailed to melissa@yougstown.bbb.org by May 5.

For more information call 330 744 3111 ext. 108.

