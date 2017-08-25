Our Towns

:
Sister Jerome's Mission Is Now Ursuline Sisters Scholars
August 25, 2017

August 25, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ursuline Sisters Scholars, formerly Sister Jerome’s Mission College Program, is now a program of Beatitude House, with a goal to break the cycle of poverty through education.

The transition was announced Thursday.

Founded by Sister Jerome Corcoran, who is 101, the program helps college students from low-income families make it to graduation by pairing them with mentors and providing financial assistance for school-related living expenses.

“Helping individuals pursue their educational goals is a mission we’ve continued to build in our quarter century of service,” said the executive director of Beatitude House, Gina Pastella, in a news release. “This new program opens up possibilities for women who are working to break the cycle of poverty in their lives.”

The financial assistance addresses student’s basic needs for food, clothing and transportation. In so doing, it helps students overcome everyday challenges that could derail their college careers.

“Most students earn only minimum wage working part-time jobs, so the immediate financial rewards of working longer hours is an ongoing temptation, even if that would mean missing class and getting poor grades,” said Maraline Kubik, Ursuline Sisters Scholars director.

