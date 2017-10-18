Beatitude House Great Pumpkin Fall Fest Is Sunday

0 0 0 0

POLAND, Ohio – Beatitude House’s first Great Pumpkin Fall Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at The Lake Club.

The event features brunch and family-friendly activities and crafts. Among the events are scarecrow building, pumpkin and cookie decorating, a costume parade and a raffle to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card.

All proceeds benefit the women and children of Beatitude House.

Beatitude House, affiliated with the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, serves disadvantaged women and children by creating homes, providing educational opportunities and fostering healthy families.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets are available at BeatitudeHouse.com, by calling 330 744 3147, or at the Ursuline Preschool Center on Shields Road.

