Bettors Wager $93.5M at Hollywood Gaming
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – More than $93.5 million in wagers were placed at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course’s video lottery terminals in August, according to data from the Ohio Lottery Commission.
The $93,523,509 bet at the racino was a drop from July, when wagers totaled $99.1 million, but up from August 2016, when wagers totaled $85,856,862.
VLT winnings in August totaled $83.3 million, a payout percentage of 90.38%. The payout followed the same trend as wagers: down from a month prior ($87.9 million) but up from last year ($76.4 million). Payout percentages were almost even from July, 90.13%, and August 2016, 90.29%.
The average daily payout for a terminal at Hollywood Gaming, operated by Penn National Gaming, in August was $281.
Statewide, bettors spent nearly $881 million at video lottery terminals, with winnings totaling $787 million. The Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield had the most wagers with $234 million.
