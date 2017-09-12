‘Big Tax Break for Exporters’ Seminar Oct. 11

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Small Business Development Center and Export Assistance Network at Youngstown State University will host a seminar, “Big Tax Break for Exporters,” 8 to 10 a.m.Oct. 11 in the Williamson College of Business Administration at YSU.

Those in attendance will learn how to save tax dollars, what an interest charge domestic international sales corporation is and if they qualify and how to have the tax on 50% of export income reduced by more than 50%.

Breakfast and networking will run from 8 to 8:30 a.m. with the presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is required. Parking and breakfast are included with the registration. Register online or, for more information, contact Mousa Kassis at mhkassis@ysu.edu or 330 941 2145. Parking instructions will be emailed on Oct. 10.

The SBDC and Export Assistance Network is a business service of the Williamson College of Business Administration at YSU. The center provides the direction, information and resources to help individuals successfully operate businesses, launch a new one and help businesses with exporting.

SOURCE: YSU News Center