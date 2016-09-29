Bill Clinton to Campaign in Mahoning Valley Next Week

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Former President Bill Clinton will visit the Mahoning Valley next week to campaign for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Hillary For America campaign issued an advisory this morning announcing that the former president will headline a “Stronger Together” bus tour Tuesday and Wednesday. The tour comes before the start of early voting in Ohio Oct. 12 and the voter registration deadline Oct. 11.

Clinton is expected to hold public events in Athens, Jefferson and Stark counties with additional stops in eastern Ohio and in the Mahoing Valley. The campaign says he will address the stakes of November’s election for Ohio’s working families and talk with Ohioans about Hillary Clinton’s plans “to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” according to the advisory.

“We’ve got a chance to do something together where nobody is left out and left behind. We need to go seize it, and it all starts in Ohio by registering and voting,” the two-term president said Tuesday in Toledo.

Bill Clinton handily won Mahoning and Trumbull counties by two-to-one margins over his Republican rivals in the 1992 and 1996 general elections, while besting them less convincingly in Columbiana County.

Hillary Clinton has struggled to connect with white working-class voters who are increasingly drawn to GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Thousands of Democrats and independents took Republican ballots to cast votes in Ohio’s GOP primary this year, and the businessman and former reality show host drew thousands to see him during a brief Labor Day appearance at the Canfield Fair.

The email from the campaign contained a link to a website to allow individuals to register to vote or check their registration status.

