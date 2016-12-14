B&J Electric Keeps Eye on Industrial Projects for 2017

0 0 0 0

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Over the course of 2016, B&J Electric of Poland, Inc. completed more than a dozen “major commercial, industrial and agricultural projects,” establishing momentum for next year, the company said in its quarterly announcement.

Among the projects completed this year are parking lot lighting for schools including Kent State University and Northeast Ohio Medical University, remodeling projects for Rite-Aid in West Virginia and a local winery. B&J is seeing an increase in public companies such as Rite-Aid and Dollar General as return customers, CEO Jerry Lyda said in a release.

With the uptick in work, B&J was able to hire a journeyman electrician and two apprentices through the Western Reserve Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors, Lyda said.

Part of B&J’s success, he continued, is having a strong, well-trained workforce that allows it to take on several large projects simultatenously. As an example, he points to projects installing lights at high school football stadiums in Beachwood, Streetsboro and Steubenville, all of which were ongoing at the same time and on a tight schedule to be completed before the season began.

For 2017, B&J will focus heavily on developing its industrial and design build work, he continued, as “work with aluminum extrusion, slag reclamation, grain handling and plastics will be big next year.”

B&J will also be expanding its fleet and offering new services such as thermal imaging to detect hot wires and identify structural issues.

“In addition to providing our customers with the most current techniques and services, we’re constantly looking for new ways to keep our electricians safe,” Lyda said.

The company also plans to put out more bids and estimates next year.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.