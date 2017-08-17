Board of Control Approves $10K Payment for 422 Plan

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city’s Board of Control this morning approved a payment of $10,000 toward efforts to revitalize the U.S. Route 422 corridor.

The payment is the third and final one under the agreement the city entered to participate in the U.S. 422 Corridor Redevelopment Plan. The plan’s objectives are to transform the appearance of the industrial corridor in Youngstown and Girard, upgrade infrastructure and encourage economic and neighborhood development in the two cities.

“It’s possible this could continue in the future, but that’s what the existing agreement calls for,” city Law Director Martin Hume said.

Lauren Johnson, manager of the 422 Corridor project, said the chamber was pleased with Youngstown’s continued support of the 422 Corridor project. The city funds help support paying for the project manager position.

“None of our work would have been possible without the engagement of our local municipal partners – Mayor [John] McNally and Mayor [James] Melfi in Girard – as well as Trumbull County Commissioners, Trumbull County Land Bank, and our nonprofit partners,” Johnson continued. “As the project continues to develop through the final year of our initial three-year agreement, we’ll assess those needs on an ongoing basis.”

In addition, the board of control this morning approved paying $12,905.66 to the city of Campbell under the terms of an agreement to share income taxes generated on the site of Youngstown Pipe & Supply, which sits in both cities. The payment represents half of net income taxes collected at the site from November 2016 through May 2017.

Campbell also paid a portion of an incentive grant for the company.

