Boardman Civic Association Looks at Hospitality Industry

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Boardman Civic Association will focus on the hospitality industry in the township during a program Monday.

Scheduled speakers at the BCA Community Update, to be held at the Lariccia Family Community Center in Boardman Township Park, are Linda Macala, executive director of the Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau; Mike Moliterno, manager of the Holiday Inn Boardman; and Greg Kreiger, member of the Boardman Community Baseball board of directors.

Speakers will discuss the status and coming trends of the industry, which represents a large part of commerce and employment in Boardman

Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation at 7 p.m. The speaker session is free and open to the public. Dinner is $15 (included with cost of BCA membership). Reservations, due by Friday, can be made by going to the BCA website or by emailing MHarris1421@yahoo.com.

