Braking Point Joins Youngstown Marathon as Presenting Sponsor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Braking Point Recovery Center has been announced as the second presenting sponsor for the Youngstown Marathon, which will be held June 4.

Braking Point, 45 N. Canfield-Niles Road in Austintown, is a drug and alcohol recovery center offering detox, group and individual counseling, outpatient treatment and supportive housing services.

“Welcoming Braking Point Recovery Center as a presenting sponsor is the start of a wonderful partnership,” said Race Director Courtney Poullas. “Aside from strengthening the Marathon’s reach into the Austintown area, the partnership also allows us to extend the reach of this wonderful, caring facility into the city of Youngstown.”

Braking Point joins Chemical Bank as presenting sponsors for the inaugural race. The race route will take runners through downtown Youngstown, Mill Creek Park and around the city. In addition, the event will feature a half marathon, a 5K and a kid’s dash, as well as a marathon expo. Some of the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

“Braking Point Recovery Center is honored to be co-sponsoring such a momentous event, taking place for the first time in the Mahoning Valley,” said Ryan Sheridan, owner of the recovery center. “We are grateful that our community has decided to come together to help raise money to donate toward charities in such an influential way. Our city is growing by leaps and bounds and by working together, we can accomplish great things.”

Registration for the marathon, which can be completed here, is $70, while the half marathon is $50 and the 5K $35. The kid’s dash is $15.

