Brightside Project to Sponsor Salem Neighborhood Outreach

0 0 0 0

SALEM, Ohio — The Brightside Project, a new nonprofit serving children in Columbiana County and surrounding communities, is planning its first outreach event. The Salem Neighborhood Outreach will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the former Salem Label Building parking lot near Lundy Avenue.

The mission of The Brightside Project is to equip and empower children to reach their full potential, said Scott Lewis, founder and director. “We want to purchase a mobile unit that will regularly pull into these children’s schools, neighborhoods, and parks full of loving volunteers who care for our children and want to listen to them. We will distribute the basic needs they need and we will mentor them,” he states on the organization’s website.

Children who live in near the former Salem Label building are invited to come and meet The Brightside Project staff. Each child will receive a bag full of healthful snacks and personal care items. Individuals who would like to help are invited to spread the word, donate items and volunteer their services. Among the items needed are juice boxes, bottled water, fruit cups, toothpaste, toothbrushes and travel-size soap and shampoo. To donate items or volunteer to help, email lisa@brightsideproject.org.

Outreach partners include Salem Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Precision Orthodontist, Salem City Police, Promos Unlimited and Custom Poly Bags.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.