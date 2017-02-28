Economic Development

:
Broadband Initiative Seeks Input on Internet Use
By Blank | February 28, 2017

February 28, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Partners in the Youngstown-Mahoning Broadband Initiative are seeking input from residents, businesses and community institutions regarding how the internet and related technologies are used locally.

The Broadband Initiative was established by the Oak Hill Cooperative and the Western Reserve Port Authority to assess the current status of broadband access, adoption and use in the area. The initiative, in collaboration with various community partners, is working to develop of a broadband technology action plan to improve the quality of life and economic potential in Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Several surveys have been developed that are designed to capture data from the many sectors of the community. This data will be used to create strategic plan to build a more digitally inclusive and economically advanced community.

Links to the surveys can be found here. Individuals might find that they fit the description of multiple surveys. Participants are asked to complete the survey that best fits their role or roles in the community. Anyone fitting more than one description is asked to complete the appropriate surveys from each perspective.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio