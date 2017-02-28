Broadband Initiative Seeks Input on Internet Use

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Partners in the Youngstown-Mahoning Broadband Initiative are seeking input from residents, businesses and community institutions regarding how the internet and related technologies are used locally.

The Broadband Initiative was established by the Oak Hill Cooperative and the Western Reserve Port Authority to assess the current status of broadband access, adoption and use in the area. The initiative, in collaboration with various community partners, is working to develop of a broadband technology action plan to improve the quality of life and economic potential in Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Several surveys have been developed that are designed to capture data from the many sectors of the community. This data will be used to create strategic plan to build a more digitally inclusive and economically advanced community.

Links to the surveys can be found here. Individuals might find that they fit the description of multiple surveys. Participants are asked to complete the survey that best fits their role or roles in the community. Anyone fitting more than one description is asked to complete the appropriate surveys from each perspective.

