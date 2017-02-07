Builders Association Hires Former VEC Manager

0 0 1 0

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Builders Association of Eastern Ohio & Western Pennsylvania has hired regional construction veteran Howard Agueda as its director of association services.

Agueda has worked in the northeast Ohio construction industry as an estimator and project manager. Most recently he was subcontractor manager for Valley Electrical Consolidated Inc. He holds associate degrees from Youngstown State University in drafting and design technology and civil engineering technology.

He is a long-time member and past president of The Builders, and remains active on many committees for the organization.

In his new role, Agueda will assist employers in negotiating local union construction trade contracts, work with the trades on apprenticeship programs, serve as a trustee on various craft insurance and pension plans, and work on member enrichment and educational opportunities.

Agueda has “a lot of experience” – 30 years in the construction industry and working for contractors, and has been actively involved with the association as a volunteer, said Kevin Reilly, executive vice president of The Builders. That experience, combined with the reputation he has earned, makes him being a “great asset to the organization,” he said

“It seemed to us that it would be a perfect fit, that he could bring his first-hand construction knowledge to the staff, were he can work on different projects for us and help to expand what we offer to our members,” Reilly continued.

“I am fortunate to have been involved with some amazing projects and work alongside some great people,” Agueda said. “Now, I have the opportunity to help promote the region for further success and economic growth.”

Agueda will have a busy year in his negotiations role. According to Reilly, 10 contracts are up for renegotiation this year, the largest ones being with unions representing the operating engineers, painters and sheet metal workers.

