Builders Association Holds Annual Estimating Contest at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Two-dozen engineering students at Youngstown State University recently gathered in Moser Hall for The Builders Association’s annual estimating competition, this year working out the cost of constructing the Fresenius Medical Center in Salem.

Split into four teams, each with a mentor from The Builders Association, the students had to complete a proposal form, a performance and payment bond, a work schedule and a specifications quiz. After, the students had to give a presentation to the judges explaining their decisions.

The winning team was Team No. 1: Mark Clapsadle, Danny Marker, Jordan Mullen, Jo-Lynn Campbell, Phil Kilmis, Andrew Rauch and Adam Smith. Ryan Hively of Hively Construction Co. mentored the team.

Other mentors were Jim Bayer, DeSalvo Construction Co.; Dave Wendel, Adolph Johnson & Son Co.; Jason Gibson, Jack Gibson Construction Co.; Ed Stevens, Stevens Masonry Construction; Chris White, Boak & Sons; Joe DeSalvo, DeSalvo Construction Co. and Kyle Leonard, Imperial Glazing Concepts.

Judging the competition were Jim Santini, Jim Santini Builder; Dan Terreri, Daniel A. Terreri & Sons; Howard Agueda, Builders Association and Craig Fauve, MS Consultants.

The estimating contest has been held annually since 2008 after the recipients. Previous buildings for the contest have included the Panera Bread restaurant on Market Street in Boardman and a Phantom Fireworks store outside of Akron.

Pictured: Jordan Mullen, Danny Marker, estimating competition judge Dan Terreri, Team Mentor Ryan Hively, Mark Clapsadle, Adam Smith, Jo-Lynn Campbell, Andrew Rauch and Phil Klimis.

