Burgan Named Real Estate Partner of YSU Athletics

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Burgan Real Estate has signed a partnership agreement to become the official real estate agent of the Youngstown State University athletics department. As part of the partnership, Burgan will help all YSU athletics staff buy and sell their homes.

Burgan Real Estate will have signage at Stambaugh Stadium during football games and Beeghly Center during men and women’s basketball games, radio and video advertising and digital marketing.

The real estate company will work with the Youngstown State University Ads Club to assist students in providing creative and strategic direction for the marketing pieces associated with the partnership. And Burgan has made a monetary donation to the club.

Co-owners Patrick Burgan and Sue Filipovich each earned undergraduate degrees from Youngstown State – as have many of the agency’s agents – making the agreement special to the agency and its employees, the owners said.

“Burgan Real Estate’s roots, as well as mine and Susan’s, are here in Youngstown, so we’re particularly proud to have been selected as the official real estate partner of YSU athletics,” Burgan said. “We are looking forward to a great partnership and to kick it off on Sept. 9.”

Burgan Real Estate has “already helped guide several YSU team members through their home buying and selling transactions,” he noted.

Marking its 40th anniversary this year, Burgan is the largest independently owned real estate agency in the Mahoning Valley with 42 agents in offices in Boardman, Canfield and Liberty.

Pictured above: YSU’s executive director of intercollegiate athletics, Ron Strollo, Patrick Burgan and Sue Filipovich.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.