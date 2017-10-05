Burgan Offers YSU Fans Chance to Win $12K

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – As part of its partnership with Youngstown State University Athletics, Burgan Real Estate is launching the Burgan Mortgage Mania Challenge Sweepstakes at select YSU men’s and women’s basketball games.

Through the contest, entrants can enter to win two tickets to a basketball game in the upcoming season. The winner for each game will have the chance to make a half-court shot at halftime and win $12,000.

“The partnership with YSU has been a great opportunity for our company to demonstrate how we strive to make things Better with Burgan. This promotion will add even more excitement and interest to the much anticipated men’s and women’s Penguin basketball seasons,” said Patrick Burgan, co-owner of Burgan Real Estate.

The men’s basketball games that are part of the contest will take place Jan. 6 and 20 against University of Wisconsin at Green Bay and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Feb. 3 against Wright State University. The women’s basketball games are Jan. 27 versus Wright State and Feb. 17 against Green Bay.

“We at YSU are very proud to work with one of our official Penguin partners to bring this exciting promotion to our fans at Beeghly Center,” stated Ron Strollo, YSU’s executive director of athletics in a release. “Burgan has embraced the YSU partnership and is providing a very unique opportunity for our basketball fans to win a great prize.”

Fans can enter at BetterWithBurgan.com through Feb. 3. Entries are limited to one per person during the course of the sweepstakes. Entrants must be 18 or older and live within 60 miles of Youngstown.

