Business Journal Takes a Break to Celebrate Christmas

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The staff of The Business Journal is taking a brief break to celebrate Christmas.

We’ll continue to monitor local business news and if a big story breaks, we’ll be on top of it! But in the meantime, we invite you to meet our staff by watching our holiday greetings video. Our Daily Headlines emails will resume Tuesday .

Pictured at our Christmas luncheon Dec 20, seated from left: Barb Evans, Emily Rusu, Jan O’Malley, Michael and Joanna Moliterno with 11-day old Alison; Sarah Kelley, Maggie Young, Natasha Clark and Maraline Kubik. Standing: Monnie Ryan, Michelle Gatts, Bill Rusu, EIleen Lovell, Gail Hettrick, Andrea Wood, Dennis LaRue, George Nelson, Dan O’Brien, Christine Bennett, Fred Sipe, Josh Medore, Sean Posey, Tony Mancino and Troy Polis.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.