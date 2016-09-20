Butler Institute to Convene Young Collectors Group

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The director of the Butler Institute of American Art and its board of trustees are convening an inaugural meeting of The Butler Institute of American Art Young Collectors Group. Special guest is Jonathan Greenberg, vice president of Sotheby’s Auction, New York City.

The new organization is being formed to introduce young professionals to art collecting for enjoyment and investment, art history and art appreciation. Organizers say they also hope to provide a better understanding of the role of the Butler within the local community and the wider role of the arts in day-to-day life.

The introductory meeting will be held Oct. 13 with cocktails from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then the introduction of the speaker. For more information, call Rebecca Davis at 330 743 1711, ext. 403.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.