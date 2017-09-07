BWC Awards 14 Safety Intervention Grants

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fourteen employers will share $375,000 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

The grants, from BWC’s Safety Intervention program, we approved in July and announced Thursday.

“The prevention of workplace injuries helps Ohio workers remain healthy and productive members of their communities,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison, in a statement. “I appreciate these employers partnering with us to build a culture of safety in workplaces across Ohio.”

Among the 14 companies receiving the grants is A.R. Schopp’s Sons Inc. of Alliance. BWC approved $13,887 to purchase lift tables to reduce the risk of injury to the back, knee, and shoulder. The company handcrafts aluminum, copper, wood and zinc pipes installed on pipe organs.

The program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention.

