BWC Invites Employers to Safety Congress & Expo

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is drawing employers’ attention to next week’s Ohio Safety Congress & Expo that will run March 8-10 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The annual event, sponsored by the BWC, offers employers and workers access to more than 200 educational sessions and an expo marketplace featuring hundreds of exhibitors.

“Education and awareness are key to preventing workplace accidents and injuries, and there is no better place to go for the latest on how to keep Ohio workers safe, healthy and productive,” said the BWC’s administrator/CEO, Sarah Morrison.

Educational sessions will be presented by experts from across the country, covering topics related to occupational safety and health, wellness, rehabilitation, controlling claims costs and medical treatment of injured workers. Several sessions feature live demonstrations, including:

A complete listing of general sessions and speakers is available on the expo website.

Attendance is free for Ohio employers and their employees. Students are also welcome to attend educational sessions.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.