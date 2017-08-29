CAK First to Add Self-Cleaning Bins for Security Lines

0 0 2 0

GREEN, Ohio – Akron-Canton Airport just got a little cleaner for visitors as the airport today introduced self-cleaning bins to its security checkpoint lines, becoming the first airport in the world to use such a technology.

The bins, developed by NanoTouch Materials of Forest, Va., and provided by Western Reserve Hospital, contain mats and skins that contain nanocrystals that react to light, breaking down organic contaminants.

“Our employees pride themselves on holding high standards for the cleanliness of the airport, and there is a lot of hard work that goes into meeting those standards,” said the airport’s president and CEO, Rick McQueen in a release. “We’re proud to be the first airport to implement this product because it’s one more way CAK continues to be a better way to go.”

Stickers are attached to the handles of the bins, while the mats – about 1/16 of an inch thick – cover the bottom of the bins. NanoTouch has also made similar products for the health-care, education and commercial cleaning industries.

“Delivering self-cleaning surfaces in high-traffic areas like TSA security improves traveler experience and public perception of cleanliness while traveling,” said NanoTouch co-founder Dennis Hackemeyer. “Additionally, we’re empowering the consumer by providing portable mats that can be used throughout their travels.”

The upgrades were provided by Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls as part of its community health initiative.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to support the health of our community far beyond our hospital walls,” said CEO Dr. Robert Kent. “It also exemplifies the type of community health innovation our independent physician owners seeks to execute. As many of our patients travel through CAK, we are pleased to be a partner in this effort.”

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.