Canfield Marriott Presented with Customer Service Awards

2 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – The Courtyard Marriott Youngstown-Canfield recently received three customer-service awards from Marriott International, including the Marriott Platinum Award for ranking in the top 5% of the brand’s hotels for overall guest satisfaction.

Beyond just receiving the award, which is one of the chain’s highest property-level awards, the hotel was in the top percent of those surveys, owner Chuck Whitman said in a release.

The hotel was also given two awards for guest service satisfaction: one for room cleanliness and another for food quality. The awards are presented to the hotel with the highest score in each category.

“I am very proud of our Courtyard Canfield team,” Whitman said. “Since we opened in 2015, we have placed the highest importance on customer service and I am thrilled to see it paying off.”

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.