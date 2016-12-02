Coaches Burgers Donating Part of Burger Sales to United Way

0 0 0 0

POLAND, Ohio – Through the end of the month, Coaches Burgers will donate 25 cents for every burger ordered to United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. The funds raised will support United Way’s education programs.

“We are passionate about supporting our community and local youth,” said owners Stacy and Patrick Howlett in announcing the program. “The United Way is a wonderful organization that helps children in our Valley who need it, and we are proud to participate in this event.”

Coaches opened in Poland in 2015 and earlier this year opened restaurants in Boardman and Salem. In addition to United Way fundraisers, Coaches Burgers also gives out a monthly Coach of the Month award to youth-sports coaches in the area.

“They are great partners of ours throughout the year, always providing support when we ask,” said Bob Hannon, United Way president. “They are taking it to the next level with this promotion. A quarter a burger will add up quickly, and this will help us make a true impact in the community.”

