Car Sales in Mahoning Valley Up Nearly 9% in November

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Car sales in the Mahoning Valley were on the rise in November, as 4,216 vehicles were sold, according to data from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association, marking an 8.7% increase from the same month a year ago.

In Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, 2,467 new cars were sold, a 15.2% increase compared to last year, while used car sales fell to 1,681, 13 fewer than November 2015.

Sweeney Chevrolet, Boardman, led the Mahoning Valley in sales of new cars, selling 190, an improvement of 62. Following were Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown, 167; Taylor Kia, Boardman, 130; Stadium GM Superstore, Salem, 110; and Bob & Chuck Eddy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 104.

“November sales rebounded with a showing of strong truck sales coupled with cars virtually flat with 2015,” said the association’s president, Louis Vitantonio, in the monthly sales report. “With improved optimism regarding the U.S. economy, we are headed for a strong close of 2016.”

For used car sales, Taylor Kia topped the sales charts, delivering 82, followed closely by Greenwood Chevrolet with 79 and Donnell Auto Group with 78.

The most popular new car in the Valley last month was the Chevrolet Equinox with 273 leaving showrooms, 142 more than November 2015. Falling from the top spot into second place was the Chevy Silverado with 155, 10 fewer than a year ago. Closing out the top five are the Chevy Malibu, 90, the Ford Escape, 85 and the Chevy Cruze with 83, a 78% decline from last year.

The Cruze did retain its spot as the best selling used car in the tri-county area as 82 were sold last month, up from 50.

