Cassidy Advertising Becomes Google AdWords Partner

CANFIELD, Ohio — Cassidy Advertising & Consulting LLC has become a Google AdWords partner. The local marketing agency is one of the few Google AdWords partners in northeastern Ohio, the agency said in a news release.
The designation denotes that Cassidy Advertising is a certified expert in digital advertising. Becoming an AdWords Certified Professional requires passing two exams, one about Google AdWords fundamentals and the other in a specialization of the professionals’ choosing.
The professionals at Cassidy Advertising passed two specialization exams, Google Search Ad skills and Google Mobile Ads skills, the firm reported.
A specialization in search ad skills indicates expertise in creating, measuring, managing and optimizing search ad campaigns, helping clients get recognized online when a potential customer looks for their service or product through a Google search.
Cassidy Advertising’s specialization in mobile ad skills shows that the firm’s professionals have displayed expertise in ad formats, campaign measurement, optimization, bidding and targeting for a mobile format on a Google Search.
Pictured: Laura Berena, president, and Hailey Cassidy, vice president.
