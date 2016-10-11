Cast a Burger Vote this Election!

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — With Election Day fast approaching, one question is on everyone’s mind: Who should I vote for?

“Make a choice that will truly satisfy your pursuit of happiness. Vote for your most epic burger!” suggests Gail Hettrick, vice president of business development at The Business Journal.

“As we started the marketing of our Mid-October issue, the presidential election was in full swing and heating up in a way unlike any other election,” Hettrick explains. “So, we decided to add some levity by turning our “Burgers and Bars” feature into an Epic Burger Contest on Facebook.”

The contest runs through Oct. 25. Participating is simple:

Go to: www.facebook.com/thebusinessjournal to cast your vote.

Find your favorite restaurant/bar that makes your favorite burger in the “Comments” section of the contest, then “Like” the comment to cast your vote.

Or if you don’t see your favorite restaurant/bar that serves your favorite burger, type it in the “Comments” and “Like” it.

The top three venues that garner the most “Likes” for this mouthwatering, lip-smacking, all-American election will be acclaimed “Most EPIC Burger.”

Winners will be announced Election Day, Nov. 8, on The Buzz, online and in the MidNovember print issue.

First-place winner will receive a full-page advertisement and an “On the Menu” video that delves into the food and drinks at his or her restaurant/bar.

Second place will receive a half-page advertisement and third place a quarter-page advertisement.

In keeping with the lighthearted tone during a tumultuous election season, Hettrick adds, “The bottom of our marketing piece epitomizes the way I think everyone is feeling right now.”

The flyer reads: “Because we’re all going to need some liquid comfort and a lot of good food to make it through this election cycle!”

