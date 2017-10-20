Awards & Events

:
CCPA Hosts Event Nov. 14 for Marketing Property
By Blank | October 20, 2017

October 20, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – The Columbiana County Port Authority in partnership with the County Economic Development is hosting an event about opportunities for marketing one’s property.

Anyone who owns five acres or more of vacant land, industrial building, or retail property is invited to attend.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Port Authority, 1250 St. George St. or at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the World Trade Park, 120 Industry St. in Leetonia.

For more information call the Port Authority at 330 386 9051.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio