CCPA Hosts Event Nov. 14 for Marketing Property

0 0 0 0

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – The Columbiana County Port Authority in partnership with the County Economic Development is hosting an event about opportunities for marketing one’s property.

Anyone who owns five acres or more of vacant land, industrial building, or retail property is invited to attend.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Port Authority, 1250 St. George St. or at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the World Trade Park, 120 Industry St. in Leetonia.

For more information call the Port Authority at 330 386 9051.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.