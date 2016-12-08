DailyBUZZ

Celebrating a Presidential Christmas

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

December 8, 2016: Holiday festivities kick off around the Mahoning Valley, including the fourth annual McKinley Christmas in Niles. Watch this week’s After Hours Report.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Gurus

90 Second Problem Solver Guru

with Elvis Presley

More from Our Problem Solvers

90 Second Problem Solver Guru

with Elvis Presley