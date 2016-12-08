Celebrating a Presidential Christmas
December 8, 2016: Holiday festivities kick off around the Mahoning Valley, including the fourth annual McKinley Christmas in Niles. Watch this week’s After Hours Report.
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by: