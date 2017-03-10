‘Celebration of Scouting’ Breakfast Fundraiser Set for April 25

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – How the Boy Scouts provide leadership skills training and prepares youths for future success will be celebrated April 25 by the Whispering Pines District Great Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The event, the 12th annual “Celebration of Scouting” breakfast fundraiser hosted by the council, will be held at the Holiday Inn-Boardman. Doors open at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 with the program ending by 9.

This year’s speakers are Greg Smith, chairman of Compco Industries and founder of Diamond Management Systems, Art Scissum, principal of Martin Luther King Elementary School in Youngstown, and Victor Di Tommaso, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 2 and a junior at Poland Seminary High School.

Reservations are required by April 7 and sponsorships are available at multiple levels by contacting John Brkic at 330-773-0415 ext. 230 or john.brkic@scouting.org.

Brkic, Whispering Pines District executive, is chairman of the event. Breakfast committee members include John Barkett, Katie Burkey, Albin Dearing, Stephen Halloran, Kurt Hilderbrand, Mike Kupec, Laura Kupec, Mark Luke, Bill Moss, John Russell, and John Yerian.

Pictured: Members of the breakfast committee include Mark Luke, Mike Kupec, Laura Kupec, John Barkett, Katie Burkey and John Brkic.

