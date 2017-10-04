Cement Masons Seek Applications for Apprenticeships

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Cement Masons & Plasterers Local #179 Joint Apprenticeship Program is accepting applications for its upcoming class of apprentices.

Upon completion of the program, the current pay for journeyman cement finishers is $29.30 per hour plus $18 per hour in benefits.

If selected, apprentices must complete a minimum of 144 hours of classroom training per year for three years. All training is provided at no cost to the apprentice.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications:

Age 18 years or older

High school graduate or equivalent

Physically capable of performing work of the trade

Ability to pass pre-employment drug screen and physical

Driver’s license and reliable transportation

Applicants must submit the following items with their application:

Photocopy of high school transcript or GED test scores

Military service certificate of completion (DD-214), if applicable

Photocopy of driver’s license

An aptitude test may be administered at the time the application is submitted or scheduled at a later date during the application process.

Deadline for submissions is Nov. 17. Completed applications can be returned by mail to Cement Masons Local #179 JATC, P.O. Box 488, Vienna, OH 44743. They can be submitted in person from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at the Cement Masons Union Hall, 5204 Mahoning Ave., Suite 108.

Additional information is available here.

