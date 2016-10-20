Center of Industry and Labor Honors Bitontes Tonight

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor will unveil its newly renovated lobby and honor the Bitonte family, whose $50,000 donation made the work possible, during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

The donation was made in memory of Anthony and Gemma Bitonte. After emigrating from Italy, Anthony Bitonte worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co., moving through the ranks over the years from laborer to millwright to stationary engineer. Gemma Bitonte worked at clothing manufacturer Moyer’s.

“Through hard work and determination, the Bitonte family became a success story, with Anthony and Gemma’s children and grandchildren becoming leading citizens in the Mahoning Valley,” the museum said in a release.

Remarks from the Bitonte family will be made at 7 p.m.

