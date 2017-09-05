Cerni Motors to Host Truck Driver Appreciation Activities

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Cerni Motor Sales is calling all truck drivers to stop in and celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week from Sept. 11 to 15.

The company’s dealerships at 5751 Cerni Place in Youngstown and 431 Richmond St. in Painesville will have specials and activities to honor drivers.

Free snacks and beverages will be offered every day in the driver’s lounge.

Other activities during the week are:

Monday: free coffee and donuts available in driver’s lounge from 7 to 10 a.m.

Tuesday: free coupon book and test drive of the new international LT from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: free wash coupon good until Sept. 30.

Thursday: spinning the wheel of prizes.

Friday: cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.