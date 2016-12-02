Community Foundation Sets Grant Application Deadlines

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, along with four of its affiliate funds, have announced 2017 grant application deadlines.

The deadline to apply for grants from the foundation’s general grant fund and the First Place Community Fund are Feb. 1, June 1 and Oct. 1. Both grants are part of a three-year cycle.

The Young Philanthropist Fund’s deadline is Feb. 1, while the International Institute Fund is June 1 and the Hospice Trust of Trumbull grant is Oct. 1.

“Competition for foundation grants continues to grow. We’re encouraging grant seekers to plan ahead and be diligent in their applications,” said Shari Harrell, president of the Community Foundation. “Grant applications for summer projects should target the Feb. 1 application deadline. Programs aligning for the school year should target the June 1 grant deadline.”

She noted that applicants should closely review their submissions as some requirements have changed, most notably additional information regarding project funding and budgets.

For more information on the grants, including forms and guidance, visit CFMV.org.

