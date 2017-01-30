Chadderton Donates $100K for Penn Shenango Scholarships

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. – Paul Chadderton, the retired owner of Chadderton Trucking and an emeritus member of the Penn State Shenango advisory board, has donated $100,000 to the campus to create a scholarship.

“As a father of two Penn State University graduates, grandfather to current a Penn State Schreyer’s honor student, and an active member of the community, I have seen firsthand the important role the University plays in our area,” Chadderton said in a release. “Today, kids need more education than when I was young and it’s only getting harder for them to find the money to afford it. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help.”

Students in need of financial assistance attending Penn State Shenango will be given first preference when the Paul and Eleanor Chadderton Trustee Scholarships are awarded.

“Nearly 40% of Penn State Shenango students come from low-income families and this scholarship will help to ensure many of these students will have access to a world-class Penn State education,” said Jo Anne Carrick, Penn State Shenango campus director and chief academic officer, in a release. “On behalf of Penn State Shenango and the generations of students who will benefit, we are extremely grateful for this incredible philanthropy.”

Paul and Eleanor Chadderton have been long-time supporters of Penn State Shenango, donating nearly $1 million across several projects. The family has donated the former Cable Television Co. building for use as a library, funds to renovate Sharon Hall, Lecture Hall and the auditorium and supported interdisciplinary trips to Peru. Eleanor Chadderton died Oct. 16.

The scholarship is part of the Trustee Matching Scholarship Program, where Penn State will provide a 5% match of the gift in perpetuity, increasing the amount available as the years go on.

For more information, contact Allison Engstrom at 724 983 2907.

Pictured: Eleanor and Paul Chadderton.

