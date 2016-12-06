Chamber Event to Focus on Energy and Infrastructure

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The two congressman who represent portions of the Mahoning Valley — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6, and U.S. Rep Tim Ryan, D-13 — will join with an energy industry executive and a labor leader Dec. 13 for a panel discussion.

The event, Fueling America’s Future: Accelerating Energy and Transportation Infrastructure, is being presented by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber. Sponsors include the National Association of Manufacturers, the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association and the Ohio Oil and Gas Association.

Johnson and Ryan will be joined by David Ledonne, MarkWest/MPLX vice president of operations for the company’s Utica and Appalachia regions, and Rocco DiGennaro Jr., president of the Western Reserve Building & Construction Trades Council.

In announcing the panel discussion, the chamber said it will focus on oil and natural gas pipelines, ethane storage facilities and the need to build or upgrade highways, railways, water ports and airports. “Our expert panelists will look ahead at how the next administration and the next Congress will impact energy and transportation infrastructure,” the chamber said.

The event, which includes breakfast, begins at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.

To register, CLICK HERE. For more information, call 330 744 2131, ext. 1212.

