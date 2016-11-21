Chamber, Magnet Team Up for Manufacturing Award

0 0 4 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network, or Magnet, are accepting nominations for the inaugural Excellence in Manufacturing award.

Nominees must be in Columbiana, Mahoning or Trumbull counties, but do not have to be members of the Regional Chamber. The deadline to submit nomination is Dec. 31. Nomination forms can be completed and submitted online here.

The Excellence in Manufacturing awards, being presented for the first time, recognize companies’ “longevity in business, growth, product innovation and achievement.” In August, the Regional Chamber and Magnet announced a partnership to offer consulting services to small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the area. The new award, the chamber said in a release, is a result of the partnership.

The award will be presented at the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Feb 2.

For more information, contact Sarah Boyarko at 330 744 2131 ext. 1108 or sarah@regionalchamber.com.

