Chamber to Provide Development Services to Weathersfield

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Weathersfield Township has signed a one-year, $20,000 contract with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber to provide “customized economic development and related services,” the chamber announced this morning.

Among the services are creating an inventory of available property, business attraction and retention efforts, addressing corridor issues, creating a marketing strategy for the township and monitoring both state and federal legislation that will impact the township.

“When an opportunity is presented, you have to bring your ‘A game’ if you want to compete,” said Sarah Boyarko, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, in a statement. “There is so much competition out there that having a comprehensive and organized approach will ensure that Weathersfield will have a seat at the table.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for the township to grow and support its business community,” said Weathersfield Township Trustee Gil Blair. “We believe that the Regional Chamber has the resources to take the township’s economic development program to the next level.”

