Chamber Kicks Off ‘Lattes and Legislators’ Series

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s Government Affairs Coun­cil is launching a new monthly speaker series featur­ing the Mahoning Valley’s delegation to the Ohio Gen­eral Assembly.

State Sens. Joe Schiavoni and Sean O’Brien and State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan, John Boccieri, Michael O’Brien and Glenn Holmes will be among those who will provide updates to business leaders about developments in Colum­bus.

“This series will give everybody in the Valley, especially those who operate businesses, an opportunity to hear updates directly from their state elected delegates. Attendees will also have an opportunity to share their ideas with their elected leaders,” said Guy Coviello, vice president of Government Affairs at the Regional Chamber.

A tentative schedule is as follows:

7:30-9 a.m., July 10, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown with Sen. Joe Schiavoni;

7:30-9 a.m., Aug. 14, McKinley Birthplace Home, Niles with Sen. Sean O’Brien;

7:30-9 a.m., Sept. 11, Camelot Lanes, Boardman with Rep. and former U.S. Congressman John Boccieri;

Oct. 16, Rep. Michael O’Brien;

Nov. 13, Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan;

Dec. 11, Rep. Glenn Holmes.

Cost is $10 per person. Click here to register.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.