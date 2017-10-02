Chemical Bank Donates 10K for Second Harvest

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Chemical Bank presented a $10,000 check for the warehouse expansion at Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

“With this donation through our Chemical Bank Foundation, we can support Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley in their warehouse expansion to accommodate more food for the needy families in our community. I’m happy to see those dollars put to such a worthy cause,” said Chemical Bank’s vice president and retail sales manager Kim Foster.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley serves 15,000 individuals a week throughout the Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The expansion will add just under an additional 2,000 square feet to the existing warehouse.

Chemical Financial Corp. is the largest banking company headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. Its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, has 236 banking offices primarily in Michigan, northeast Ohio and northern Indiana. As of June 30, it had total assets of $18.78 billion.

Pictured: Kim Foster, vice president and retail sales manager for Chemical Bank, Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest, and Michael Schrock of Chemical Bank.

