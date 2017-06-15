Chemical Bank Donates to YCAR Habitat for Humanity Project

0 0 0 0

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Chemical Bank is donating $3,500 to support a Habitat for Humanity house in Boardman built by members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors.

Since 2015, members of the association have raised money and worked on houses for Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley. This year’s project, set to begin later this month, will be on Erskine Drive for the Thompson family.

In addition to the Chemical Bank donation, a golf outing fundraiser for the project will be held July 7 at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman.

In order to receive a house from Habitat for Humanity, families must put in 250 to 500 hours of “sweat equity” working on other Habitat projects. Since the local chapter of the organization was founded, it has built and rehabilitated 138 local homes and worked on 26 international projects.

To register for the golf outing, contact nick@ycar.org or call 330 788 7026 ext. 6. For more information about Habitat for Humanity or to volunteer, call 330 743 7224 ext. 302 or email volunteer@habitatmahoning.org.

