Chemical Bank to Sponsor Youngstown Marathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Chemical Bank has been named the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Youngstown Marathon, set for June 4, the organizations have announced.

“We are excited to play a key role in the Youngstown Marathon, which challenges people to reach new achievements in their lives,” said Chemical Bank’s Mahoning Valley regional president ,Mark Wenick, in a release. “This race is a way to enrich and revitalize downtown Youngstown and bring people together for health information, fitness and some good old-fashioned fun.”

Chemical Bank merged with Talmer Bank earlier this year in a $1.1 billion deal. All 16 Talmer branches took the Chemical Bank name Nov. 14. After the merger, the bank became one of the largest community banks in the Midwest, with more than $17 billion in assets and 255 offices in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

The race route will take runners through downtown Youngstown, Mill Creek Park and around the city. In addition, a marathon expo will be held, with companies and organization hosting events in conjunction with the marathon. A list of events will be updated as they are announced.

“I am delighted to partner with Chemical Bank. Their dedication to strong, local community leadership fits perfectly with our goal to produce a positive economic impact on the city of Youngstown. As we move forward, we are certain this will be a great event for runners, spectators, sponsors, and the city,” said race director Courtney Poullas.

