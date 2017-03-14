Chemical Bank to Ring Bell to Mark 100 Years

4 0 1 0

MIDLAND, Mich. – Chemical Bank will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first office by ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York City this morning.

Chemical Bank opened March 14, 1917 in downtown Midland, Mich., as Chemical State Savings Bank. Today, it has 249 offices and more than 3,500 employees in three states, serving more than 500,000 customers.

In January 2016, it was announced that Chemical would merge with Talmer Bank and Trust, with all Talmer offices assuming the Chemical name. The deal was valued at $1.1 billion.

“From our start on Main Street in Midland to our most recent expansion into neighboring states, we’ve continued our commitment to delivering service as a community bank,” said CEO and President David B. Ramaker in a release. “We look forward to honoring our customers, communities, and employees who have enabled our success throughout this century long journey.”

Chemical will host several customer appreciation events throughout the year, he added.

The ringing of the opening bell will be streamed on Nasdaq and Chemical Bank’s Facebook pages beginning at 9:15. Business television networks will also broadcast the ceremony.

