Chemical Bank Gives $5K to Women in Entrepreneurship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Chemical Bank has donated $5,000 to the Youngstown Business Incubator to support its Women in Entrepreneurship program.

“We are honored to support the women in our community through this donation,” said Bob Kempe, vice president and commercial group manager for Chemical Bank. “With this support, the Youngstown Edison Incubator Corp. will be able to grow their Women in Entrepreneurship Program, which will strengthen our community as a whole.”

Created by the Youngstown Business Incubator – whose legal name is the Youngstown Edison Incubator Corp. – in 2015, the Women in Entrepreneurship program to provide women-led startups with the resources they need, from marketing help to networking to business plan development. The program aims to create 150 jobs over the next five years.

Chemical Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., has 236 offices across Michigan, northeastern Ohio and northern Indiana. As of June 30, the bank had assets of $18.78 billion.

Pictured: At the check presnetation are YBI CEO Barb Ewing, YBI director of development Colleen Kelly, Chemical Bank vice president Bob Kempe and Chemical Bank’s Michael Schrock.

