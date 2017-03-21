Children’s Rehab Center to Host Reds, White & Brews

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — The Children’s Rehabilitation Center will present a Wine & Beer Taste at its annual Reds, Whites & Brews from 6 to 9 p.m. April 21 at the Avalon Inn and Resort in Howland.

The evening includes dinner, dessert, complimentary wine and beer provided by Hartford Hill Winery, Country Porch Winery, Cap and Cork Shop and Tasting Room and Paladin Brewing. Activities include a silent auction and a live auction conducted by Auctioneer Bill Rager of Byce Auction.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, a pediatric outpatient center specializing in infant therapy, physical, occupational and speech therapies for children ages 6 months to 18 years.

Platinum Presenting Sponsors are Home Savings Charitable Foundation and Simon Roofing. Table Sponsors include Stanwade Metal Products Inc., Diane Sauer Chevrolet, Farmers National Bank, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, Ross Maiorca & Associates CPA Inc. and Truck World.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Grace Krontiris, development director, at 330 856 2107, ext. 109.

